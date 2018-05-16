0 Friends remember Aliquippa woman killed in 'crime of passion' or 'jealousy'

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Channel 11 learned new details on Tuesday in the investigation into the death of a woman who was shot in her parent's driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa.

The Beaver County district attorney won’t comment about motive or suspects in the murder of Rachel DelTondo, but sources close to the investigation told Channel 11 that they are looking at this as a crime of passion or jealousy.

"We could not be taking this more seriously. We have a young lady shot to death on the driveway of her mother's house on Mother's Day, very sad," said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier.

Sources said DelTondo was shot at close range and hit at least 10 times with bullets from a semi-automatic pistol.

Police said DelTondo was getting out of a car at her mother's house when she was hit by a barrage of bullets and died in the family driveway.

"As you know phones and computers offer a lot of information. (We are) Looking at the cards and information that was deleted," Lozier said.

The district attorney has taken several phones into evidence, to look at incoming and outgoing calls and text messages. Sources said they have the victim's phone and several others.

Authorities were back in the neighborhood Monday and Tuesday, collecting surveillance video.

Channel 11 has learned that police have interviewed several people, witnesses and possible persons of interest.

"I'm not going to talk about suspects. We are investigating everyone who was driving around Aliquippa in that area that night around this young lady's house," Lozier said.

