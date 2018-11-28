0 Ex-boyfriend accused of murder, shooting woman 17 times, will go to trial

PITTSBURGH - A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and shooting her 17 times will stand trial.

Darion Abel is full of regret, according to his attorney.

"It's a difficult case. What happened came out of nowhere," said Michael Deriso, Abel's attorney.

Abel is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Miranda Grimm-Gilarski.

According to investigators, Abel kicked down Gilarski's door, shooting her multiple times, then drove to the Munhall Police Department and reportedly confessed.

Deriso told Channel 11 after waiving Wednesday's preliminary hearing, it's time to start looking for answers as to why this happened.

"It's not a question of who did it, it's a question of what happened. I think the victim's family is going through a lot of grief, my client's family is shocked as well," Deriso said.

While in court, the victim's family openly cried as Abel stood before a judge facing homicide charges.

Deriso told Channel 11 since the murder, his client has shown signs of not knowing what actually happened.

"Given his actions afterwards shows his utter disbelief in what he did," Deriso said. He told Channel 11 Abel is heavily medicated while he's being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Deriso is now working to learn more about Abel's mental health.

"He showed up at the police station immediately after and confessed. That is signs of someone who isn't sure of what he did and he's being treated in the mental health department in the county jail," Deriso said. "He is subdued. Not his normal self, pretty heavy medication. Given his inability to comprehend what he did and gravity of what he did."

