NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An excavator sinking into a road in North Fayette Township has forced the road to be shut down, officials said.
Whittengale Road is closed between Noblestown and Sitarik roads because of the incident, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
North Fayette: Whittengale Road is closed between Noblestown Road and Sitarik Road due to an excavator sinking into the road.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 17, 2018
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Boy who drowned gives life to 3 people via transplants
- Serena Williams learned sister's killer was paroled before worst loss of career
- VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole in Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}