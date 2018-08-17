  • Excavator sinking into local road; closure in place

    NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An excavator sinking into a road in North Fayette Township has forced the road to be shut down, officials said.

    Whittengale Road is closed between Noblestown and Sitarik roads because of the incident, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    Further information was not immediately available.

