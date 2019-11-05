  • Exclusive: Highmark subsidiary lays off employees

    PITTSBURGH - A technology company subsidiary of Highmark Health laid off more than 100 people on Monday.

    HM Health Solutions had laid off 107 people during a restructuring of the Enterprise Health Solutions, Highmark Health confirmed in a statement to the Business Times on Monday afternoon. The 107 employees will either get severance or the opportunity to apply to other jobs within the organization.

    There were 63 employees involved in Pittsburgh, with 31 in Camp Hill, four in Delaware, two in Wilkes-Barre and seven remote workers, according to the company.

