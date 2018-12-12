Executive director of Pittsburgh's Commission on Human Relations placed on leave

PITTSBURGH - The executive director of Pittsburgh’s Commission on Human Relations has been placed on paid leave.
Carlos Torres was hired by the city in 2016, but earlier this month he was placed on leave without a reason given publicly.
Channel 11 has confirmed that the Office of Municipal Investigations is involved.
The chairman of the Commission on Human Relations confirmed that Torres is on leave, but would not expand.
Damany Lewis is speaking with his sources in the city to learn more about why Torres is on leave. He will have a full report during Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fight club trainer accused of sexually assaulting teens
- North Hills teacher accused of inappropriately touching girl headed to trial
- U by Kotex tampons recalled, could unravel inside body, company says
- VIDEO: Sales rep found murdered in model home
- Download the WPXI News App for Android and iOS
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}