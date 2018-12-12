  • North Hills teacher accused of inappropriately touching girl headed to trial

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teacher in the North Hills School District accused of inappropriately touching a student while in school is headed to trial.

    Nathan Buttenfield, 41, of Gibsonia was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. The judge determined there was enough evidence for Buttenfield to go to trial.

    Buttenfield’s young accuser testified during the hearing.

    Buttenfield's young accuser testified during the hearing.  

    Buttenfield is a physical education teacher at Highcliff Elementary School. The district said he has been placed on leave.

    Officers were called to the school on Nov. 2 for a reported sexual assault of a student who was under the age of 13. They met with the parents of a young girl.

    According to the parents, the girl told them she had been touched inappropriately in gym class.

     

