ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A teacher in the North Hills School District accused of inappropriately touching a student while in school is headed to trial.
Breaking! North Hills SD gym teacher Nathan Buttenfield headed to trial for allegedly touching 7 yr old student #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7ZUnn5xBnP— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) December 12, 2018
Nathan Buttenfield, 41, of Gibsonia was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. The judge determined there was enough evidence for Buttenfield to go to trial.
Buttenfield’s young accuser testified during the hearing.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace was in the courtroom for the hearing and is working to learn more about the next steps in the case - for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Buttenfield is a physical education teacher at Highcliff Elementary School. The district said he has been placed on leave.
Officers were called to the school on Nov. 2 for a reported sexual assault of a student who was under the age of 13. They met with the parents of a young girl.
According to the parents, the girl told them she had been touched inappropriately in gym class.
