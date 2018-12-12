0 Fight club trainer accused of sexually assaulting teens

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - A trainer of the Uniontown Fight Club is accused of sexually assaulting two women when they were teenagers.

State police said on Dec. 6, a woman reported to investigators that William Kenneth Bosley Jr. sexually assaulted her several times at different locations in North Union and South Union Townships in 2013.

The woman told police Bosley also sent her sexually explicit text messages.

According to police, the sex crimes started when the victim was 14 years old and continued for two years until she was 16.

On Dec. 11, police said another woman came forward and told investigators that Bosley sexually assaulted her and sent her sexually explicit text messages while he was her trainer at Uniontown Fight Club.

According to police, the assaults allegedly started back in 2010 when the victim was 15 years old.

According to police, the victim told investigators Bosley started sending her sexually explicit text messages that turned into meetings for sex shortly after she joined the club. The woman said the assaults happened at the Uniontown Fight Club, in Bosley's car along the side of the road, and at various locations in Dunbar Township.

Bosley would ask her to perform sex acts in exchange for more training or to be placed on the list to fight, police said. He is accused of asking the victim to send him sexually explicit videos.

Bosley was arrested and is facing several charges including statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Investigators urged anyone with information regarding incidents involving Bosley to call state police.

