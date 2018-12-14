  • Express E-ZPass lanes to close at Warrendale Toll Plaza for equipment updates

    Updated:

    WARRENDALE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the express E-ZPass lanes at the Warrendale Plaza will close for equipment updates Dec. 16. 

    Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m.

    E-ZPass customers can still pay electronically using the conventional E-ZPass lanes on the right side of the toll plaza. The conventional E-ZPass lanes have a speed limit of 5 mph.

    During the eight-hour closure, crews will be working on the power source for the tolling equipment.

    Work will proceed as weather permits.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories