Express E-ZPass lanes to close at Warrendale Toll Plaza for equipment updates

WARRENDALE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the express E-ZPass lanes at the Warrendale Plaza will close for equipment updates Dec. 16.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m.
E-ZPass customers can still pay electronically using the conventional E-ZPass lanes on the right side of the toll plaza. The conventional E-ZPass lanes have a speed limit of 5 mph.
During the eight-hour closure, crews will be working on the power source for the tolling equipment.
Work will proceed as weather permits.
