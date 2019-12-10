PITTSBURGH - If you’re looking to buy a car seat, and look online, don’t be duped by fake ones.
"There are what we call fake car seats out there," said Kristen Urso.
She's with the PA Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.
"Car seats that are not regulated, not going to provide the protection that they need if the child in the car is in a crash," she said.
One of Urso's jobs is to educate parents and caregivers about car seats.
"So a fake car seat, $23 online. No labels. No weight limit," said Urso.
Here’s what Urso said legitimate car seats have: a big, bold label, a registration card, an instruction manual and a chest clip.
"We always suggest that you get your hands on the seat before you purchase it, if possible," said Urso. "If you have to purchase it online, do your homework. Do your research and make sure that it is a certified car seat."
Urso said she hasn’t seen anyone bring a fake car seat into one of the fitting stations she works with in Western Pennsylvania, that doesn’t mean they’re not out there.
