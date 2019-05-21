PENN HILLS, Pa. - A local police officer is facing charges, accused of handcuffing two people inside his home.
The two victims were apparently insurance salesman the suspect, Sharon Jackson, found online.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is reading through police paperwork to learn what made the suspect put these men in handcuffs for 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- GREENSBURG SHOOTING: Coroner called to Greensburg home after shooting
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Family says kindergartner was ‘lunch shamed,' school officials respond
- VIDEO: Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}