  • Police officer accused of holding 2 men captive in his home

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. -  A local police officer is facing charges, accused of handcuffing two people inside his home.

    The two victims were apparently insurance salesman the suspect, Sharon Jackson, found online.

    Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is reading through police paperwork to learn what made the suspect put these men in handcuffs for 11 News at 6.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories