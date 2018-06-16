The Homestead Cemetery has become an eyesore for several people who have their loved ones buried there.
Parts of the cemetery are kept up, but others show lack of attention.
The new mayor of Munhall says the previous cemetery board is to blame.
Michele Newell talked to the mayor about what he’s doing to get things straightened out for 11 at 11.
