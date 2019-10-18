0 Police release photos of wanted Family Dollar shooting suspects

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Family Dollar in McKeesport Thursday morning, according to police. He has been identified as Dwayne Fuller.

JUST IN: Allegheny County Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after being shot at the Family Dollar on Versailles Avenue in McKeesport — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) October 17, 2019

A woman jumped in to help the victim and called police around 11 a.m., and they responded to the store on Versailles Avenue.

The bystander who took action talked to Channel 11's Erin Clarke about why she felt the need to step in and help Fuller. She said it's what her father would have done; he was a police officer.

"I did everything I could to try to keep him awake," the woman said. "I noticed the gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and his right lung, and he started seizing."

Fuller was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Allegheny County Police

The woman and her 4-year-old granddaughter walked into the store right behind the suspects. Moments later, she heard things falling and then two gunshots.

Police said they are searching for two suspects, described as young men or teenagers. They were wearing dark hoodies when they ran from the scene.

North Allegheny police do believe this was a targeted shooting. They are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in two surveillance photos.

