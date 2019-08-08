MUNHALL, Pa. - It's been more than three years since Codi Joyce died in Munhall.
His family believes he was beaten and strangled to death, but there are no developments in the case.
"Almost four years later and not a single person is accountable for Codi's murder. That's disturbing," said Joyce's father, Jon Joyce.
There's now a national push to solve this case.
"We wanna know, yes or no. Is there going to be a grand jury convened or are you closing this case? And if you're closing this case, we want the police reports released," said Derrick Levasseur.
Levasseur is a former law enforcement member known for his work on Investigation Discovery.
A special called "Justice for Geno" aired in June, in which Levasseur investigated Codi Joyce's case.
