    PITTSBURGH - New details are coming out about the arrest of a woman once known as the "Monroeville Madam" and her alleged role in sex trafficking.

    Amy Schifano was one of several people arrested in the Pittsburgh area as part of a nation-wide FBI investigation and crackdown.

    Tonight on 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace is hearing from FBI investigators hear in Pittsburgh about Schifano's arrest and how it relates to others across the country.

