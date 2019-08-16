Family and friends will try one last time to find Cassandra Gross this weekend.
Cassandra Gross' mother, Kathe Gross, said the search party will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at the parking lot in front of Unity Cemetery.
It's the same cemetery and surrounding area that state police have searched on multiple occasions over the last year. This search, which is being organized by Cassandra Gross' family and friends, and will be the last because they said they've done all they can up to this point.
The Westmoreland County mother disappeared in April 2018. Police found her burned-out car 24 hours later near Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township.
State police have searched the properties of an estranged boyfriend, Thomas Stanko, on both Macey Road and White Fence Lane next to Unity Cemetery, but there haven't been any signs of Cassandra Gross since.
Stanko is in jail on charges unrelated to her disappearance.
Cassandra Gross has legally been declared dead as a homicide victim and the case remains open.
