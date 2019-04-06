CASSANDRA GROSS: Nearly 1 year after mother's disappearance, family still holds out hope

LATROBE, Pa. - In just a few days, it will be one full year since Cassandra Gross went missing from Latrobe.
After numerous searches, the Gross family continues to remain determined to find her.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Cassandra’s mother speaks only to Michele Newell about what she is doing to find her daughter, even after so much time has past.
