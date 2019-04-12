LATROBE, Pa. - Westmoreland County officials searched again on Friday for missing woman Cassandra Gross.
Gross hasn't been seen in more than a year.
Our partners at the Trib report that Gross' parents watched as police using dogs searched an area near Beatty Flats Road in Latrobe. That is where Gross' dog was found after she vanished.
Her case is considered a homicide investigation. Gross was officially declared dead in Janurary.
Troopers have searched the nearby property of Thomas Stanko several times.
Stanko is Gross' ex-boyfriend. He has never been criminally linked to her disappearance.
Stanko will be in court on Friday on unrelated charges.
