0 Family of man killed on South Side Slopes pleading for answers

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot near a park on Pittsburgh's South Side. The victim’s family is now urging someone to come forward.

“If somebody out there knows what happened, seen what happened, heard something, anything, you can do to help us find whoever did this would be greatly appreciated,” said Dave Scheller, a family spokesperson.

Officers swarmed several streets after someone discovered the man's body lying on Esop Way, right near an entrance to South Side Park and a ball field.

The victim has been identified as Shawn Brandon Jr., 22, from Pittsburgh.

BREAKING— Police on the scene of a deadly shooting. They were called to the area of Eccles Street & Marengo Street. pic.twitter.com/74gZbQiB05 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) March 19, 2018

Detectives scoured the area for evidence long after Brandon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police said he died.

On Tuesday morning, his mother returned to the shooting scene to see it for herself. She said Brandon was a father and had another baby on the way.

The family is now raising money for his funeral.

Investigators have not revealed if he was targeted, but neighbors are now on notice.

Police told Channel 11 there aren't any suspects yet.

