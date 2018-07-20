Family pleads for missing grandmother's safe return

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - Volunteers will meet Friday to look for a missing Fayette County woman.
Caroline Branthoover, 74, who goes by the nickname "Susie" was last seen Wednesday at the Junction Tavern in Star Junction.
Related Headlines
Why her granddaughter is especially worried, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Search for missing woman last seen at local bar
Her granddaughter told Channel 11 employees helped Branthoover to her car and that she was headed home to Perryopolis.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom gets 40 years for murder of 2-year-old son who wet bed, gave her ‘sideways look'
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- Walmart employee breaks window to rescue infant from hot car, police say
- VIDEO: Woman disclosed private health information while working for UPMC, AHN
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}