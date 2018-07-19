PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. - Authorities in Fayette County are looking for a missing 74-year-old woman.
Caroline Branthoover lives in Perryopolis and was last seen at Junction Tavern in Star Junction on Wednesday evening.
She has red hair, glasses and uses oxygen.
Branthoover left the tavern in a 2004 Pontiac with the license plate #FWX-8296.
If you've seen her, contact your local police department.
