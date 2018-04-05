  • Family remembering former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant who was hit, killed by truck

    A professional wrestling legend died Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing a busy North Hills road.

    WWE Hall of Famer "Lucious" Johnny Valiant, whose real name is Thomas Sullivan, split his time between Pittsburgh and New York City, where he lived with his wife.

    Sullivan kept his mother’s Pittsburgh home off Siebert and stayed there when he’s in town.

    His son told Channel 11 that Sullivan had walked “a hundred times” from that home to the bus stop on McKnight. He would take the bus downtown to the Greyhound station, where he then would catch a bus back to New York City.  

    Sullivan’s son shared some special memories about his dad and had a message for all wrestling fans.

    He was walking to the bus stop yesterday morning when he was hit. 

     
     

    Family remembering former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant who was hit, killed by truck

