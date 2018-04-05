A professional wrestling legend died Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing a busy North Hills road.
WWE Hall of Famer "Lucious" Johnny Valiant, whose real name is Thomas Sullivan, split his time between Pittsburgh and New York City, where he lived with his wife.
Related Headlines
Sullivan kept his mother’s Pittsburgh home off Siebert and stayed there when he’s in town.
Channel 11 is talking with the family of the famous WWE star who was hit and killed while crossing McKnight Road, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
- Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
- VIDEO: Chuck E. Cheese Expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' At Select Locations
His son told Channel 11 that Sullivan had walked “a hundred times” from that home to the bus stop on McKnight. He would take the bus downtown to the Greyhound station, where he then would catch a bus back to New York City.
Sullivan’s son shared some special memories about his dad and had a message for all wrestling fans.
He was walking to the bus stop yesterday morning when he was hit.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}