Family with quintuplets laments theft of minivan, car seats

PITTSBURGH - A Mt. Washington family is scrambling to find a way to transport their 5-year-old quintuplets after their minivan was stolen.
The van had five car seats for the children.
Police say it was reported stolen this morning. Since then, posts on social media have popped up, and people are trying to spread the word in an effort to find it.
Gabriella DeLuca spoke to the family and has their plea for whoever took their van, for 11 at 11.
