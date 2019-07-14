  • Family's home destroyed by intense fire in Hampton

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning in Hampton Township.

    The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Delo Drive.

    Intense flames engulfed the home and caused some heat damage to a neighboring home, officials said. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

    Fire officials said the family that lives in the home got out safely.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

