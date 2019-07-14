HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning in Hampton Township.
The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Delo Drive.
Intense flames engulfed the home and caused some heat damage to a neighboring home, officials said. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Fire officials said the family that lives in the home got out safely.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
When Hampton Twp firefighters arrived on scene at 4 am, the house on Delo Drive was engulfed in flames. A firefighter shared this picture with me. No one was injured. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/qQGSbjjepK— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 14, 2019
