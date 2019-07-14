Kennywood's newest roller coaster, the Steel Curtain, shut down early Saturday due to technical difficulties, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.
The park said crews will be working to have the ride reopened for Sunday morning.
In the Facebook post, the park said, "Part of the process with a brand-new, big-time ride!"
Saturday was the first day the new roller coaster was open to the public.
