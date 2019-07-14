  • Kennywood's Steel Curtain shuts down early on first day open to public

    Updated:

    Kennywood's newest roller coaster, the Steel Curtain, shut down early Saturday due to technical difficulties, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

    Related >>> Kennywood’s ‘Steel Curtain’ takes people on first rides

    Related Headlines

    The park said crews will be working to have the ride reopened for Sunday morning.

    In the Facebook post, the park said, "Part of the process with a brand-new, big-time ride!"

    Saturday was the first day the new roller coaster was open to the public. 

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories