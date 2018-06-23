Fatal shooting in Pittsburgh continues spate of violence in Allegheny Co.

A shooting in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood is the latest in a stretch of violence across Allegheny County over the last 12 days.
At least eight people have been killed since June 11, not including 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot by a police officer in East Pittsburgh earlier this week.
Michael Seman said he ran outside after hearing four gunshots outside his home on Arlington Avenue on Friday night.
"Just came out and heard gunshots and seen the guy laying in the middle of the street," he said.
The scene, he says, was chaotic, with police cars, emergency vehicles and people everywhere.
"It's all the time, it's everywhere," he said. "You never get used to it."
The victim was reportedly shot in the head and left for dead in the middle of the road.
He was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, where he later died.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Frederick John Shields, 34, of Homestead.
