  • Father, 7-year-old daughter attacked by rabid beaver while kayaking on Pa. creek

    Updated:

    An animal encounter ruined a peaceful day for a father and daughter.

    They were kayaking in an Adams County creek when they ran into a rabid beaver, and the animal put up quite a fight.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    "Halfway through, I had to get my phone out cause nobody's gonna believe this, a beaver biting my kayak!" said Dan Wherley, who was kayaking with his 7-year-old daughter and their dog on the Conewago Creek and, when things took a rather rare and terrifying turn.

    A relentless beaver was scratching and biting their kayak.

    "I looked, and it was a beaver scratching at it, and I thought, 'Wow, that's pretty cool, a beaver came up to us!' It wouldn't stop, so I used my paddle, tried to hit it to get it away, and it just wouldn't stop, wouldn't stop," Wherley said.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories