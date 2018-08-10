Father, 7-year-old daughter attacked by rabid beaver while kayaking on Pa. creek

An animal encounter ruined a peaceful day for a father and daughter.
They were kayaking in an Adams County creek when they ran into a rabid beaver, and the animal put up quite a fight.
"Halfway through, I had to get my phone out cause nobody's gonna believe this, a beaver biting my kayak!" said Dan Wherley, who was kayaking with his 7-year-old daughter and their dog on the Conewago Creek and, when things took a rather rare and terrifying turn.
A relentless beaver was scratching and biting their kayak.
"I looked, and it was a beaver scratching at it, and I thought, 'Wow, that's pretty cool, a beaver came up to us!' It wouldn't stop, so I used my paddle, tried to hit it to get it away, and it just wouldn't stop, wouldn't stop," Wherley said.
