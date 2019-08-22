  • 3 people arrested after Butler Co. park vandalized

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - Three people were arrested after a park in Butler County was vandalized.

    Butler City police said just last week they noticed the vandalism. 

    There was about $16,000 worth of damage done at Father Marinaro Park.

