Father rushes man with gun at bus stop, holds him until police arrive

    BUTLER, Pa. - A man brought a rifle to a Butler County bus stop and Channel 11 has learned nine elementary school kids were there as a father tackled the suspect to get it away from him. 

    It happened Friday afternoon in the city of Butler as the kids were getting off the bus.

    According to police, the suspect, Timothy Krick, lives at the corner where the kids catch the bus.

    Krick was screaming at the kids, and then came out of his house with the rifle, according to police paperwork.

    The father of two kids who were there decided to rush at Krick, got the gun and held him until police arrived. 

