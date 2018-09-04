UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Fayette County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Tuesday in the heart of Uniontown.
It’s located in what was once an abandoned building. Community leaders are hoping it houses a business to bring people to the area and even help nearby businesses grow.
Maitri Medicinals CEO Corinne Ogrodnik said she hopes to bring relief to patients who are suffering.
WPXI’s Cara Sapida obtained video from inside the new facility. She’s going through it for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Ogrodnik told Channel 11 how she experienced the benefits of medical marijuana when visiting another state. At her facility, there will be oils, topical lotions, concentrates, capsules and dry leaf treatments to meet the specific needs of medical marijuana patients like herself.
“I want them to know it’s an opportunity to improve the quality of life for many people,” Ogrodnik said.
Patients do need a medical marijuana card to go inside the building.
