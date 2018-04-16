State to allow sales of medical marijuana in dry-leaf form

Pennsylvania will allow marijuana dispensaries to begin selling the drug in a dry leaf form that can be vaporized.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release that those sales, part of a set of recommendations from the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, will begin later this summer.
“After careful consideration I have decided to implement all of the recommendations put forth by the Advisory Board,” she said.
Those other recommendations include:
- Expanding the list of serious medical conditions to 21;
- Eliminating the need for patients to pay for a medical marijuana card more than once a year;
- Allowing physicians to opt out of the public-facing list of practitioners; and
- Requiring pediatric patients to be certified by a pediatrician or pediatric specialist.
More than 30,000 people have registered for the medical marijuana program, launched after Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law two years ago.
