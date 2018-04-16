  • State to allow sales of medical marijuana in dry-leaf form

    Updated:

    Pennsylvania will allow marijuana dispensaries to begin selling the drug in a dry leaf form that can be vaporized.

    Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release that those sales, part of a set of recommendations from the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, will begin later this summer.

    Related Headlines

    “After careful consideration I have decided to implement all of the recommendations put forth by the Advisory Board,” she said.

    Those other recommendations include: 

    • Expanding the list of serious medical conditions to 21;
    • Eliminating the need for patients to pay for a medical marijuana card more than once a year;
    • Allowing physicians to opt out of the public-facing list of practitioners; and
    • Requiring pediatric patients to be certified by a pediatrician or pediatric specialist.

    More than 30,000 people have registered for the medical marijuana program, launched after Gov. Tom Wolf signed it into law two years ago.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    State to allow sales of medical marijuana in dry-leaf form

  • Headline Goes Here

    State medical marijuana program expands to include dry leaf

  • Headline Goes Here

    World Medical Cannabis Conference returns to Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michigan orders closure of 210 marijuana shops