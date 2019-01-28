FBI: 10 hate-related incidents in Lawrenceville in past six months

PITTSBURGH - After months of dealing with messages of hate, one Pittsburgh community is taking their concerns directly to the FBI.
There have been 10 hate-related incidents in Lawrenceville in the past six months.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Leaders with the community group Lawrenceville United said flyers promoting hate groups have been found on busy Butler Street and some vandalism has taken place.
"I think it's great they're taking it seriously because this is something serious. We've got to always watch any kind of hate crimes or anything like that that might ferment in the community," said Brother John Harvey with Our Lady of the Angels parish.
Hear more from the FBI's special agent in charge.
TRENDING NOW:
- Warrant issued for woman accused of carjacking, attack on man with screwdriver in Uptown
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East identified
- Pennsylvania ice cream shop develops sauerkraut-flavored frozen treat
- VIDEO: Doctors seeing increase in lingering viruses, coughs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}