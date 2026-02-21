Internet safety expert speaking out after arrest of student accused of running ‘sextortion network’

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An internet safety expert is speaking out following the arrest of Peters Township Senior Zachariah Meyers.

Police say Meyers ran a criminal network involving “catfishing” and “sextortion.” He’s facing more than 300 felony charges.

“I started to read the story, and it was shocking and horrifying,” Alicia Kozak said.

When she was just 13 years old and going by the name Alicia Kozakiewicz, she was groomed and abducted by an online predator.

“I was a shy, quiet kid and somebody who was a predator knew what to say to me to trick me. It’s the same thing here. Grooming is grooming,” she said.

Kozak, who is from Pittsburgh, has made it her mission to spread awareness of internet predators and what kids and parents should do to stay safe.

She says it is not uncommon for students to victimize other students. In this case, police say Meyers targeted at least 20 students between the ages of 14 and 17.

They say he used social media accounts with pictures of other people to trick them.

“You might say, how could a kid believe that, but we believe people all the time,” she said.

Meyers was president of his class, a volleyball player and a Boy Scout. Scouting America told Channel 11 that they are aware of his arrest, have suspended him and are taking steps to ban Meyers permanently from any involvement in Scouting.

He was also a culinary student at Western Area Career and Technology Center, according to a past Facebook post by the school. Channel 11 did reach out to Western but we’ve not heard back.

As Meyers sits behind bars, Kozak has this tip for parents.

“This can happen to you. I think we like to think this is other places, other people, when in reality, it could so easily be you or your family,” she said.

Kozak has tips for parents and students and information on Alicia’s Law here: https://www.aliciakozak.com/internetsafetytips.

