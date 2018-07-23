FBI issues warning about spike in ransomware scams

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh office of the FBI issued a warning Monday about a recent spike in ransomware scams in the Pittsburgh area.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software installed on a computer that encrypts files. It usually starts by freezing your computer screen and locking up your computer, followed by a pop-up message where hackers demand money to pay a fine or get a key to having your files decrypted, FBI officials said.
Victims have paid anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars, FBI officials said.
The FBI offered some tips to protect yourself:
- Always use antivirus software and a firewall.
- Enable pop-up blockers.
- Always back up the content on your computer.
- Be skeptical. Don’t click on any emails or attachments you don’t recognize, and avoid suspicious websites altogether.
The FBI said if you receive a ransomware pop-up or message, immediately disconnect from the internet to avoid data losses, then file a complaint at www.IC3.gov.
Ransomware not only impacts personal computers, but businesses, financial institutions, and organizations.
WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin is talking with the FBI about how it could impact cities like Pittsburgh for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
