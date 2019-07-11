  • FBI, police release photo of suspected downtown Pittsburgh bank robber

    PITTSBURGH - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a bank downtown.

    The robber handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Dollar Bank on Smithfield Street on the afternoon of June 26.

    The robber is described as a black man in his late 40s to early 50s. He's about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a tan baseball cap, sunglasses, a tan dress suit and a chrome phone earpiece.

    If you have information, contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, 24 hours a day, at telephone number (412) 432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.   

