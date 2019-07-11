PITTSBURGH - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a bank downtown.
The robber handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Dollar Bank on Smithfield Street on the afternoon of June 26.
The robber is described as a black man in his late 40s to early 50s. He's about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a tan baseball cap, sunglasses, a tan dress suit and a chrome phone earpiece.
If you have information, contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, 24 hours a day, at telephone number (412) 432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- 8-year-old was heroic brother until final moments of life, father says
- Teens who spray-painted school with racist, homophobic slurs caught through WiFi info
- VIDEO: Police: Drunken man drove into giant cactus, the cactus won
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}