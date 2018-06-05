Channel 11 has brand new details on a missing Butler County woman now tied to another missing person's case.
A Florida man who claims to have known Kimberly Kessler while she was going by the name Jennifer Sybert believes the FBI is profiling Kessler -- and authorities are using the phrase "serial killer."
Why he says authorities are questioning people in the 34 cities Kessler is believed to have lived in -- on Channel 11 News at 5:40 p.m.
He said he knew Kessler from 2010 to 2012, but she was going by one of her 19 aliases at the time.
Kessler disappeared from Butler County in 2004, but is now considered a prime suspect in the May disappearance of a Jacksonville mother who is now presumed dead.
