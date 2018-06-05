  • FBI profiling local woman suspected in Fla. woman's disappearance, man says

    Updated:

    Channel 11 has brand new details on a missing Butler County woman now tied to another missing person's case.

    A Florida man who claims to have known Kimberly Kessler while she was going by the name Jennifer Sybert believes the FBI is profiling Kessler -- and authorities are using the phrase "serial killer."

    Related Headlines

    Why he says authorities are questioning people in the 34 cities Kessler is believed to have lived in -- on Channel 11 News at 5:40 p.m.

    RELATED: Hair salon clients say there was tension between missing Fla. woman, suspect

    He said he knew Kessler from 2010 to 2012, but she was going by one of her 19 aliases at the time.

    Kessler disappeared from Butler County in 2004, but is now considered a prime suspect in the May disappearance of a Jacksonville mother who is now presumed dead. 

    RELATED: Local woman's family waited 8 years to report her missing

    RELATED:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI profiling local woman suspected in Fla. woman's disappearance, man says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pro wrestler 'Rockin' Rebel' and wife dead in murder-suicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced for Hill District homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Employees trapped inside when heavy rain floods Butler County restaurant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Billionaire developer Jeff Greene runs for Florida governor