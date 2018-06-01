0 Sheriff: Suspect in Florida woman's disappearance used 18 aliases over past 22 years

A Butler County native suspected in the disappearance of a Florida mother nearly three weeks ago has used 18 different aliases since 1996, police said Friday.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Kimberly Kessler, who worked at the same Fernandina Beach hair salon as Joleen Cummings, also lived in 33 cities in 14 states over that time period, including Pittsburgh and Dublin, Ohio, according to WPXI sister station WJAX.

Kessler, who was going by the name Jennifer Sybert, was arrested on auto theft charges after security cameras captured her allegedly parking Cummings’ SUV hours after Cummings was last seen on May 12.

“Through our investigation, we have obtained evidence, which we are not releasing at this time, which leads us to believe Joleen is not alive,” Leeper said on May 22.

Cummings, 34, was officially reported missing on May 14, after she failed to show up to pick up her children on Mother’s Day.

“Please don’t give up. Pray without ceasing,” Cummings’ mother, Anne Johnson, said on Friday.

Kessler was reported missing by her family in 2012, but was actually last seen by them in 2004.

Crime Stoppers also increased the reward for information in the case from $3,000 to $4,000. Tips received so far have not moved the case forward, the director said.

