FBI searches Ross Township apartment

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Federal Bureau of Investigations surrounded a Ross Township home Wednesday morning.
They spent about an hour on the scene as agents removed materials from one of the Bellwood Manor apartments on Bellwood Drive.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is continuing to check with the FBI and will have neighbor reaction on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m
One person was taken into custody.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were doing a court authorized search. Sources said it's part of an ongoing investigation that involves guns and drugs.
At one point, Channel 11 crews spotted investigators searching through a car parked out front and later found a warrant in the windshield of the same vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
- 95-year-old grandma sent to jail for slipper slap, police say
- Man charged with attempted homicide in road-rage stabbing
- Police: 7 children found living in deplorable conditions, left home alone for hours
- VIDEO: Delta plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}