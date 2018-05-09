  • FBI searches Ross Township apartment

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Federal Bureau of Investigations surrounded a Ross Township home Wednesday morning. 

    They spent about an hour on the scene as agents removed materials from one of the Bellwood Manor apartments on Bellwood Drive.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden is continuing to check with the FBI and will have neighbor reaction on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m

    One person was taken into custody.

    An FBI spokesperson confirmed they were doing a court authorized search. Sources said it's part of an ongoing investigation that involves guns and drugs.

    At one point, Channel 11 crews spotted investigators searching through a car parked out front and later found a warrant in the windshield of the same vehicle.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI searches Ross Township apartment

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI lawyer who texted about Trump has left the bureau

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bucks beginning coaching search, with Prunty in pool

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ross Park Mall to offer premium paid parking

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances