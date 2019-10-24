PITTSBURGH - High school students in the Greater Pittsburgh area had the chance to learn what the FBI does, how to use good judgment online and how the agency works to keep them safe at the first FBI Teen Academy.
"This gives them a real like look into what working for the FBI would be like and not every organization offers students that opportunity," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones.
Nearly 50 students from more than two dozen schools took part in the one-day program. Another teen academy is being planned for the spring.
Participating schools included:
- Allderdice High School
- Baldwin High School
- Canon Macmillan High School
- Charleroi High School
- City Charter High School
- Fox Chapel Area High School
- Franklin Regional Senior High School
- Grove City Area High School
- Hampton High School
- Jeannette Jr-Sr. High School
- Knoch High School
- Leechburg Middle/Senior High School
- McGuffey High School
- Mars Area High School
- Montour High School
- Mt. Lebanon High School
- North Allegheny Senior High School
- North Hills High School
- Norwin Area High School
- Norwin High School
- Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
- Penn-Trafford High School
- Pine Richland High School
- Quaker Valley High School
- Shaler Area High School
- South Park High School
- Southmoreland High School
- The Barack Obama Academy of International Studies
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- Upper St. Clair High School
- Valley High School
- West Allegheny High School
