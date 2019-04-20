FDA approves first generic Naloxone nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic nasal spray to reverse the effects of opioids.
Generic Naloxone has been available for years in an injectable form, but this would be the first nasal spray.
Anyone can use it, even without training.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130 Americans die every day from overdoses involving opioids.
