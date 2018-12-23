FDA recommends washing avocados before you eat them

The Food and Drug Administration is recommending you wash avocados before you eat them.
It might seem strange because you don't eat the peel, but the FDA said washing the fruit is the only way to prevent bacteria and dirt from getting on your knife.
A new report found that one in every five avocados tested positive for bacteria that can cause listeria.
The FDA recommends drying the avocados with a paper towel after you've washed them.
