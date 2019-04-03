  • Final beam placed at AHN McCandless Neighborhood Hospital

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - There was a celebration in McCandless on Wednesday after the final beam was placed on the Allegheny Health Network's new neighborhood hospital.

    The hospital at the corner of Duncan Avenue and McKnight Road in the McCandless Crossing Shopping Center is one of four neighborhood hospitals being built across Western Pennsylvania.

    Other locations of the small-format hospitals include Brentwood, Harmar and Hempfield.

    The short stay, 10-bed, in-and-out patient facility will be fully equipped and include an emergency department, though it would be smaller than most hospitals.

    The hospital will also provide diagnostic imaging, including CT and X-rays, as well as laboratory and other complementary medical services. It will also be home to AHN's women's health services, including its infertility program. 

