Allegheny Health Network looking to build neighborhood hospital in McCandless

Highmark Health and the Allegheny Health Network are another step closer to building what they call a small format hospital in McCandless Crossing off of McKnight Road.
North Hills residents told Channel 11 they would welcome a new neighborhood hospital.
The short stay, 10 to 12-bed, in-and-out patient facility will be fully equipped and include an emergency department, though it would be smaller than most hospitals.
Zoning officials in McCandless approved submitting AHN’s request to change the zoning at the targeted location to the Allegheny County Planning agency for its review.
McCandless is one of four locations where Allegheny Health Network plans to create small neighborhood hospitals. Plans to build facilities in Hempfield and Harmar townships are underway.
Here's a sneak peak @ Allegheny Health Networks' new neighborhood hospital in McCandless will look like
A fourth location has yet to be named, but officials told Channel 11 they hope to break ground in McCandless as soon as possible in order to welcome patients by mid-2019.
Hospital officials say the proposed facilities will bring hundreds of new jobs.
The new hospital would be less than a mile from UPMC Passavant. All of the new facilities are part of an $8 billion expansion and renovation project by Allegheny Health Network.
