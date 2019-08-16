  • Final count revealed for world's largest wedding cookie table in Monongahela

    Last weekend's wedding cookie table is now officially the world's largest.

    On Thursday, the Monongahela Area Historical Society revealed the Guinness final count.

    The table featured 88,425 cookies, smashing the old record of 19,000.

    More than 400 bakers made the cookie table possible.

