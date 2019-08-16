Last weekend's wedding cookie table is now officially the world's largest.
On Thursday, the Monongahela Area Historical Society revealed the Guinness final count.
Related Headlines
The table featured 88,425 cookies, smashing the old record of 19,000.
More than 400 bakers made the cookie table possible.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after SWAT situation in Brookline
- Grief counselors available for coaches, players day after 13-year-old died while playing football
- Jeffrey Epstein autopsy finds broken bones in his neck, report says
- VIDEO: Overuse of social media is bad for mental health
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}