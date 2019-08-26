  • Fire breaks out at Highland Park apartment building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A fire broke out Monday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood.

    Flames were reported about 11:30 a.m. at the Eaglemoor apartment building at the corner of North Highland Avenue and Bryant Street.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories