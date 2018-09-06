WAYNESBURG, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning at a Waynesburg restaurant that is up for sale.
Firefighters were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to Hot Rod’s House of BBQ on South Morris Street.
Emergency dispatchers said the fire was brought under control shortly before 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home
- South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- VIDEO: New safety, security measures for state prisons after workers sickened
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}