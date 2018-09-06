  • Fire breaks out at restaurant up for sale

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning at a Waynesburg restaurant that is up for sale.

    Firefighters were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to Hot Rod’s House of BBQ on South Morris Street.

    Emergency dispatchers said the fire was brought under control shortly before 6 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    It is unclear what caused the fire.

