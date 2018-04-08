Fire breaks out inside McKeesport home

A fire broke out inside a house in McKeesport Sunday morning.
According to emergency responders, the fire started at a residence on Cleveland Street around 5 a.m.
The house is vacant, according to police.
Fire officials said the location of the flames actually helped firefighters control the blaze. The flames went through the roof and were easier to identify, which made containing it less difficult, according to Don Sable, deputy fire chief.
Fire officials told Channel 11 there is extensive damage to the top floor of the home.
No one was injured in the fire, and it is unclear how the fire started.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
