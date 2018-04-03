Fire chief learns missing 15-year-old son died in accidental shooting

DUQUESNE, Pa. - The fire chief for the city of Duquesne is seeking justice after his 15-year-old son died from accidentally shooting himself.
Frank Cobb told Channel 11 someone gave his son a gun.
Amir Embry had been missing for two months.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. Michele Newell spoke to Cobb about what he wants to see done about gun control.
