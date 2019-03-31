NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - A fire destroyed a Beaver County auto repair shop Saturday.
Sam’s auto repair shop located in Pulaski Township outside of new Brighton goes up in flames early this evening @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIAaronMartin pic.twitter.com/n9tke60Lcg— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 30, 2019
Dispatchers said the call for the fire at Sam's Auto Repair, located in the 3400 block of 47th Street in New Brighton, came in at 6:15 p.m.
The Pulaski Township Fire Department Station 89 fire chief, Alan Hickey, said there were three cars inside at the time of the fire and they were also destroyed.
We're talking to a witness, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}