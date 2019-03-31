  • Fire destroys auto repair shop in Beaver County

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - A fire destroyed a Beaver County auto repair shop Saturday.

    Dispatchers said the call for the fire at Sam's Auto Repair, located in the 3400 block of 47th Street in New Brighton, came in at 6:15 p.m.

    The Pulaski Township Fire Department Station 89 fire chief, Alan Hickey, said there were three cars inside at the time of the fire and they were also destroyed. 

