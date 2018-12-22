Fire destroys home in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire for hours in Aliquippa on Saturday morning.
The Aliquippa fire chief said this is the second fire that broke out at the home on Main Street within 24 hours.
The first fire happened Friday afternoon in a kitchen on the first floor, only causing minor damage.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, another fire broke out and flames were showing on the first and second floors, firefighters said.
No one was home at the time.
The home is a total loss, according to the fire chief.
The fire chief said officials don't believe the fires are related, but they have called the state police fire marshal to investigate.
