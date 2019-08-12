  • Fire forces Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe to close until further notice

    PITTSBURGH - A fire at a restaurant on the North Side has forced the business to temporarily close.

    The fire started in an electrical room at the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe on Western Avenue.

    Firefighters got it out quickly, but there was a lot of smoke.

    The business was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

    The restaurant posted on Facebook that it will be temporarily closed until further notice and will keep everyone updated on the restoration efforts.

